Steve Wyche: Not one NFL owner has come out and said ‘black lives matter’ | NFL News

NFL Network’s Steve Wyche feels there is certainly “genuine sincerity” behind commissioner Roger Goodell’s apology for perhaps not listening to players fighting for racial equality

It has been almost three weeks considering that the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in US police custody, and yet the quest for racial justice from NFL owners is really a far cry from the heartfelt commitment to the cause exhibited by their players.

Jacksonville Jaguars players marched to the neighborhood sheriff’s department to protest against police brutality, while 70 players, coaches and other members of staff from the Denver Broncos lead thousands on a Black Lives Matter protest.

Michael Thomas, Saquon Barkley and Deshaun Watson were among a host of the NFL’s biggest stars to release a robust video contacting the league to “admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting”.

Having come under criticism for an initial statement, Roger Goodell released a video apologising to the players and condemning the systematic oppression of black people.

NFL Network’s Steve Wyche feels strongly that more can be done.

“There are 32 owners, not one owner has come out and said ‘black lives matter’, not one owner has come out and said ‘the NFL could not exist without black players’ and there is going to be a lot of owners that would never say that,” Wyche told Sky Sports News’ Richard Graves.

“So for Roger Goodell to do this, that he clearly didn’t take the temperature of the owners, that he took the temperature of his workplace, his employees, of the players, of the backbone and the labour that generates the wealth for these owners.

“When he said ‘I am personally protesting with you’. What I’m really waiting to see is when these teams come together the way the individual teams and certain markets will respond because there are some places in this country where you discuss Black Lives Matter and people are perhaps not going to wish to hear that.

“Are they going to cancel their season tickets or come to games? There’s a lot more owners concerned about that than they are about the feelings of their workforce or their employees.”

There have already been some that have taken a step beyond mere words, with Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti donating $1m to social justice reform and New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson introducing a Social Justice Leadership coalition with players from across both teams.

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York has also donated $1m to local and national organisations which can be committed to change, and Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper stopped the organisation’s relationship with long-term partner CPI Security after CEO Ken Gill downplayed police brutality.

Among those to not openly speak up is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who had condemned players that knelt throughout the national anthem in protest of racial injustice in 2017.

Wyche continued: “That’s why I thought it was interesting that the Carolina Panthers severed ties with the security agency that protects their stadium and such things as that when the top of the security agency was ostensibly dismissing it like ‘I don’t wish to hear that stuff’.

“And the Carolina Panthers, which is a very conservative market, said ‘we’re done with you, we can find somebody else’, so rather than teams reacting to their sponsors or their contractors, putting pressure in it, the Carolina Panthers put the pressure on their contractors.

“We haven’t seen that before.”

JJ Watt has been among the Houston Texans participants and personnel that joined George Floyd’s funeral

Jones has been notably the very first owner to mention he would along with a player regarding protesting through the anthem, a new viewpoint of which drew reward from President Donald Trump, who had also referred to as for groups to fire participants that protested.

The 77-year-old kept the viewpoint that kneeling was an indication of ‘disrespect’ to the the flag, matching regarding Trump in whose inaugural panel Jones and eight some other team proprietors had led significant chunks of money in order to, according to USA Today‘s Steve Berkowitz.

After bureau Goodell took in and openly responded to the particular hurt in the players of which drive the particular NFL, the particular silence coming from multiple masters is noisy.

“Jed York the owner of the 49ers has been pretty outspoken, there have been a couple of owners who a lot of people have seen their hearts based on their action,” said Wyche.

“They’ve said things, set up press releases ‘we’ve got to carry out better’, absolutely nothing has took place. So I believe scepticism above most proprietors over a discharge is genuine and we will see in some months, many years from today if there is really which means behind a number of the statements which have been put out.

“There are a lot of very good guys out there when it comes to all of them maybe getting sincere minds, yet likewise being concerned of the bottom outlines and providing to benefactors and such things as that, which what up to now in the great the NFL has out-weighed a good notion.”

