Steve Stricker to get six captain’s picks at postponed Ryder Cup

Even with the Ryder Cup now postponed to 2021, the PGA of America revealed Wednesday that U.S. captain Steve Stricker will still have six captain’s picks to submit his team for Whistling Straits.

That belonged to the modified U.S. choice requirements for the biennial matches, now set forSept 24-26, 2021.

The PGA stated that all points made by American gamers considering that credentials started in 2019 will continue to be acknowledged. Automatic getting approved for the leading 6 will end after the 2021 BMW Championship, the 2nd FedExCup playoff occasion. Stricker will then make his six wildcard choices following the 2021 TourChampionship In June, prior to the Ryder Cup was rescheduled, the PGA included 2 additional picks (from 4 to six) since of the jeopardized choice procedure.

“We just thought it was in the best interest of the team to put our best team forward, to give us that flexibility to get the pairings that we feel are best, to get the guys that are playing well and maybe guys that suit that course better than some other guys,” Stricker statedWednesday “It gives us a tremendous amount of flexibility, and it was a decision amongst all of us that was a good one and a proper one, and we’re sticking with it.”

Here’s how the remainder of the credentials requirements will play …