Steve Scalise, 3 years after shooting: ‘I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the best of what policing is’

The House minority whip’s comments came three years to the day after the June 14, 2017 shooting, during which a lone gunman wounded Scalise yet others at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Va., while Republican lawmakers were practicing for their upcoming charity baseball game against the Democrats.

WATCH: STEVE SCALISE HONORS HERO COP WHO SAVED HIM AFTER SHOOTING

Scalise, who was struck in the hip and arrived at the hospital at imminent risk of death, credited Capitol security officers David Bailey and Crystal Griner for stopping the gunman and saving his life. The shooter, left-wing activist James Hodgkinson, died later that day.

The third-year mark since the traumatic day came amid growing calls to weaken police force in the wake of George Floyd’s May 25 death. As violent protests erupted across the nation, the Black Lives Matter movement announced a “call for a national defunding of police,” which has gained support among notable Democrats and a-listers.

Scalise told Fox News that the movement “really misses the mark of what we need to do to be making reform to continue to fight for equality and justice.”

‘DEFUND THE POLICE’ WRESTS SUPPORT FROM POLITICIANS COAST-TO-COAST

“Obviously, if there are bad apples, you’ve got to root out the bad apples,” he emphasized, “but recognize that by and large, the lion’s share of police officers in this country put on their badge every day and risk their lives to protect us and our communities.”

Fox News’ Frank Miles contributed to this report.