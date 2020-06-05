Steve Priest death: The Sweet founder and bassist dies at 72

Steve Priest, the bassist and singer who fashioned a part of the glam rock band The Sweet, has died aged 72.

The band’s Twitter account introduced the information on 4 June, and supplied a press release from Priest’s household.

The assertion reads: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce at 8:25am PT today, Steve Priest, founding member of The Sweet, passed away. He is survived by his wife, Maureen, three daughters, Lisa, Danielle & Maggie and 3 grandchildren, Jordan, Jade & Hazel.”

Priest fashioned The Sweet in London in 1968, alongside lead vocalist Brian Connolly and drummer Mick Tucker. In their best-known line-up, they’d later be joined by guitarist Andy Scott.

The group loved a run of hits within the UK and overseas in the course of the 1970s, together with “Ballroom Blitz”, “Little Willie” and “Fox on the Run”.

After Connolly left the band in 1978, The Sweet continued with Priest as frontman, earlier than disbanding altogether in 1981.

Tributes to the artist have poured in, with many voicing their admiration on social media.

Music critic Simon Price wrote: “Very sad to hear that Steve Priest of (The) Sweet has passed away. Genuinely one of my all-time pop heroes. Embodied the essence of Glam: effeminate, but menacing. The original Stormtrooper In Drag.”









Radio host Eddie Trunk mentioned: ”RIP Steve Priest of Sweet. Steve had been a visitor on my present previously and I noticed him play not way back at a present I hosted in Houston.

“Sweet so influential and so many great songs covered by many hard rock bands. More sad news in this s***ty year.”





The Damned guitarist Captain Sensible wrote: “TOTPs, when Sweet were on.. you sat there in awe thinking – sod the school careers adviser that’s the job for me – and they wound your parents up something rotten too, which was a bonus. Steve Priest RIP.”