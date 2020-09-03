Steve Nash Named Head Coach of Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have actually worked with Steve Nash to function as their brand-new head coach, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports. The Hall of Fame point player will make his training launching with a lineup that consists of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The relocation has actually considering that been verified in a press release from the group.

Current interim coach Jacque Vaughn will stay with the group as the lead assistant, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. He would likely have actually gotten the task deal had Nash withstood.

Nash’s handle the Eastern Conference competitor is for 4 years, Wojnarowski includes.

Nash hasn’t had a training task prior to however he was a specialist with the Golden State Warriors throughout their title run. He ended up being close with Kevin Durant throughout that time, Stein reports.

