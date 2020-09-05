Steve Nash joins Brooklyn Nets as head coach

The eight-time All-Star was revealed as the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets onThursday He’ll be actioning in for interim head coach Jacque Vaughn, who is being maintained as an assistant head coach.

Vaughn had actually actioned in to lead the group after previous head coach Kenny Atkinson was fired in March.

“I am honored to have this opportunity with such a first-class organization and would like to thank Sean, Joe and his wife, Clara, for having faith in my ability to lead this team forward,” stated Nash in a news release from the group.

“Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn. I am as excited about the prospects of the team on the court as I am about moving to Brooklyn with my family and becoming impactful members of this community,” Nash stated.

The group replied on Twitter : “The community’s excited to have you, coach.” Nash, 46, has no training experience, however his years of experience as a flooring general for the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers will be important as he transitions into this brand-new function. Nash is thought about among the best point player of perpetuity, and he is 4th on the all-time helps list with 10,335 profession helps, which is …

