Steve Lee: Sky Sports reporter and broadcaster dies aged 68 | Football News





Steve Lee worked for over thirty years on football and cricket for Sky and the BBC

Sky Sports reporter and analyst Steve Lee has actually passed away at the age of68

Lee worked throughout football and cricket for Sky and BBC Midlands for more than thirty years.

The news was validated on Monday night by his child Rebecca on Facebook who stated: “It is with the heaviest heart that I share that we lost our lovely Dad, Steve Lee, very suddenly on Sunday.

“We are coming to terms with the news and will share details of the funeral when we are able to. Love you Dad.”

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports Director of Football, included: “Everyone is …