Steve Irwin’s family looks back on his life and legacy on the 14th anniversary of his death

Irwin, the previous TELEVISION host referred to as the “Crocodile Hunter,” passed away in 2006 after being stabbed by the barb of a stingray as he was swimming off the coastof Australia

Irwin’s spouse, Terri, published a psychological message on Twitter Thursday as she kept in mind the like they shared.

“This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me,” she stated.

“Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love.”

His kids likewise required toTwitter His child, Bindi, published an easy memory of her father with the caption, “You’re always in my heart.” Bindi’s spouse, Chandler Powell, thanked his late father-in-law for motivating him and let him understand he would be so happy of his family for continuinghis legacy “Thank you for inspiring me and the whole world to love all wildlife,” Powell stated. “You would be so proud of Bindi, Terri and Robert carrying on the amazing work you started. We will all make sure your message lives on for generations.” Irwin’s kid, Robert, adhered to positioning about his current crocodile preservation journey as he follows in his dad’s steps. “It’s the end of our annual croc research trip,” he stated. “39 crocs tagged this month bringing the total to 213 tracked over the last 13 yrs. Using state of the art solar tracking technology we’re learning so much about these remarkable animals-continuing Dad’s mission for croc conservation.” Irwin’s family has actually continued …

