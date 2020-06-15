Steve Hilton says voters must decide: ‘Reform the police with Trump, or abolish the police with Democrats’

“Democrats’ past record on policing is bad enough, but their new policies are even worse,” that he continued. “‘Defund the police’ is becoming their actual position… This is about abolishing the police.”

Hilton praised President Trump for signaling his commitment to police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s May 25 death, but urged the administration to take on “real reform — not window dressing, like the bill the House Democrats published this week.”

He proceeded, “What we need is real accountability so when there are rules that are broken, there are serious consequences.”

Hilton called for a national database of complaints “so bad cops can’t be fired in one place and hired in another.”

He also urged Trump to encourage police departments across the country to dispatch “alternative responders when that’s more appropriate for the situation.”

Hilton explained, “We shouldn’t be asking our brave police to solve all of society’s problems.”

He called the growing movement to defund the police “an opportunity for the president to create a clear and winning dividing line for the election: reform the police with Trump, or abolish the police with Democrats.”