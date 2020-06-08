Steve Hilton: It’s time for Trump to step up and reform policing

“All those gains will be lost — politically speaking — unless he now takes the next step, police reform. The president should lead this,” Hilton proceeded, suggesting a “federal mandate to limit use of force, to bring procedures and training in line, and to bring accountability to make sure every American needs to have access to a complaint commission so we can use transparency to weed out the bad cops while supporting the good ones.”

Hilton said the answer to true reformation lies not in the growing calls to “defund the police,” but will come about through “actual policy change.”

“When a violent man is beating up his girlfriend, while a four-year-old boy cowers in terror, good luck breaking that up with the new transformative model for cultivating safety,” that he said.

“To solve problems, you need the hard work of actual policy change, and let’s be honest, that work needs to be done. Thankfully,” he proceeded, “it seems like the violent disorders under control but now what…first restore order then address the underlying issues. Those are real. We can’t just dismiss what we’re seeing as the antics of some Brooklyn radicals.”

Fox News’ Steve Hilton contributed to this report.