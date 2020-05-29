Steve Harvey Buys Tyler Perry’s Former Atlanta Mansion For $15 Million

Exclusive

Steve Harvey is shifting into Madea’s previous home … we have discovered the legendary comic/host and his spouse simply scooped up Tyler Perry‘s former Atlanta digs.

The Buckhead mansion as soon as owned by Tyler simply offered for a cool $15 million … and we have discovered the patrons are Steve and his spouse, Marjorie.

A supply linked to Tyler tells TMZ … “Tyler has a lot of great memories from the house and is happy his friends Steve and Marjorie will be calling it home.”

The gated property rests on 17 acres and is almost 35,000 sq. toes. The 7-bedroom mansion is decked out with an underground ballroom, a large infinity pool with a bar, lighted tennis court docket, gymnasium, spa, theater, indoor resistance pool, wine cellar and a visitor home.

Oh, and get this … the place even comes with a runway for distant management airplanes!!!

Tyler purchased the sprawling property approach again in 2007 for $9 million and poured in thousands and thousands to fully renovate the property, finally promoting it to evangelist and entrepreneur David Turner in 2016 for $17.5 mil.

Perry’s locations are a sizzling commodity amongst celebs … Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are staying at Tyler’s L.A. mansion whereas they seek for a spot of their very own.