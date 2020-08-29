Steve Cohen In Exclusive Negotiations To Purchase Mets

The Mets seem near discovering a brand-new owner. Steve Cohen is now taken part in exclusive negotiations to purchase the club, David Faber of CNBC reports. Alex Rodriguez, who has actually likewise been competing for the group, provided a declaration to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic yielding defeat.

“The consortium led by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez has informed the Mets that they are no longer pursuing the acquisition of the team,” Rodriguez stated. “The consortium, which included Vincent Viola, Mike Repole, and Marc Lore had submitted a fully funded offer at a record price for the team which was supported by binding debt commitments from JP Morgan and equity commitment letters from credit worthy partners. The consortium said that they are disappointed to not be part of the revitalization of New York City and provide an exhilarating experience for the fans and wish the Wilpon family and the entire Mets organization well.”

Cohen, the Rodriguez-Lopez group and the Josh Harris-David Blitzer duo were the finalists to land the Mets, however existing owners Fred Wilpon and Jeff Wilpon chosen Cohen as the preferred, according toJon Heyman of MLB Network It’s “believed” the Rodriguez group wanted to provide as much as $2.3 billion, per Faber, however they’ll lose to Cohen.

While Cohen hasn’t reached the surface …