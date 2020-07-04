Steve Bruce says Newcastle must keep adding big signings to close gap to elite | Football News





Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron have added an actual potency to Newcastle’s attack this season

Steve Bruce believes more signings like Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron may help Newcastle close the gap to the Premier League’s elite.

The Magpies invested £16m in French winger Saint-Maximin in August last year around six months after spending £21m on Paraguay international Almiron, and both have proved their worth with impressive performances because the Premier League’s restart.

Bruce, who saw £40m striker Joelinton also arrive last summer, knows the gap to the league’s big boys is large and is eager to add more high-profile stars to his squad.

Newcastle’s summer spending could depend on the success of these proposed Saudi-backed takeover, which can be awaiting approval, but Bruce is already thinking big.

£40m signing Joelinton celebrates after scoring just his 2nd Premier League goal against Sheffield United

“To mix with the elite is difficult these days, we have to take the club forward,” Bruce said. “The elite are still a country mile off.

“We’ve seen the best of Joelinton over the last few weeks – he’s looked more accomplished in a wide role and given me more food for thought. With Almiron and Allan, we have to keep adding that bit of quality. Make no mistake, they are the ones who make the difference.”

Newcastle, who face West Ham on Sunday live on Sky Sports, was relatively modest spenders under current owner Mike Ashley until that he sanctioned a club-record move for Brazilian Joelinton, building instead around a core of players in famous brands Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden, Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey, who helped the club fight its in the past into the top flight.

Bruce said: “They’ve been here 3 or 4 years. For me, they epitomise the club. They know the club, what it’s like, they know the demands of what must be done to play here at Newcastle.

“The club needs that nucleus. It’s essential that you keep it. How usually do you view a club that gets promoted from the Championship and, all of a sudden, the team that has you there is certainly dismantled very, very quickly?

“All of a sudden you will get yourself in a mess. I do believe it’s important with the core players here that we utilize that core.

“Certainly the team who got the club into the Premier League three years ago is still here, still playing and still rightly being rewarded with new contracts.”