Steve Bing’s tennis star ex-girlfriend reveals she spoke to Liz Hurley hours after his death

Steve Bing’s tennis star ex-girlfriend has broken her silence to pay tribute to the daddy of her child, as she unmasked she spoke to Liz Hurley hours after his tragic death and they vowed to unite to support his two children.

Lisa Bonder, 54, praised Bing as ‘a kind person, an excellent man’ who was simply ‘misunderstood in several ways’ and said it absolutely was a ‘devastating time’ on her and her 21-year-old daughter Kira Kerkorian who she shared with the multimillionaire.

Bing, 55, took his own life Monday having become depressed amid deficiencies in human contact during lockdown, sources told TMZ.

Bonder said she and Hurley had spoken just hours after his death and were ‘as one’ in focusing on providing support for Kira and Damian – Hurley and Bing’s 18-year-old son – who are both set to inherit their real estate heir father’s fortune.

‘I spoke to Elizabeth last night and we are going to address this tragedy for Steve’s two young ones and take to to protect them at all possible, we shall do every thing in our power and get them to supported,’ Bonder told The Sun.

‘It is really a tough time for them. Liz and I are as one on that.’

She added: ‘It is never possible for a child to lose a parent in that tragic manner.

‘Kira is a student in Los Angeles, at UCLA. I broke the headlines to her of Steve’s death on the phone.’

Bonder said she and Kira had forged stronger bonds with Bing in the two years leading up to his suspected suicide Monday night.

‘We decided to come together in the interests of our daughter,’ she told The Sun.

‘I have gratitude for the time that individuals had with Steve. There were many pivotal moments for our daughter.

‘I believe that does work with Elizabeth also, even though I may not comment on her contact with Steve.’

This comes after Bing’s relationship with Kira got off to a fraught start when that he and Bonder became embroiled in a paternity fight when she was born.

She said that she last spoke to Bing in April but that she was not conscious of his state of mind at the time.

‘I last spoke to Steve 8 weeks ago. I can not really touch upon his mental or medical state. But we talked,’ she told The Sun.

‘I think we all have moments of reflection inside our lives. And I am certain he spent considerable time coming to grips with his choices.’

The tribute from the retired tennis professional comes after Hurley, 55, said she was ‘saddened beyond belief’ at the headlines of Bing’s suicide, at the luxurious Ten Thousand Building at 1pm on Monday, calling it a ‘terrible end’.

Hurley dated Bing for 18 months between 2000 and 2002 before they separate amid a bitter paternity row when he initially refused to have any such thing to do with his son, but revealed on Tuesday which they had recently reconnected.

Paying tribute to her ex on Instagram today, she wrote: ‘Although we went through some tough times, it is the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter.

‘In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everybody for their lovely messages.’

Damian Hurley, Bing’s son, uploaded his own Instagram post – describing the headlines as ‘devastating’ and adding: ‘This is really a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal friends and family’

Liz and son Damian are pictured in 2018 at the opening of the Dinosaurs in the Wild attraction in Greenwich, London

Damian also uploaded his own Instagram post, calling news of his father’s death ‘devastating’ and adding: ‘This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal friends and family.’

A one-time Vegas high-roller and strip-club aficionado who was ‘dedicated in equal parts to philanthropy, politics and women’, Bing used his wealth to immerse himself in the glamour of Hollywood, producing films such as Get Carter, starring Sylvester Stallone, and Polar Express, with Tom Hanks.

He was also known for his scandalous private life, including fathering Damian and Kira.

Both young ones had to undergo paternity tests to prove that he was their father – with Bonder’s ex-husband, MGM billionaire Kirk Kerkorian, even hiring an exclusive detective to acquire a sample of Bing’s DNA as evidence.

Bing and Hurley were also associated with a bitter paternity fight, with a court-ordered DNA test in the course of time proving that he was the daddy. He isn’t thought to have been close with either child, though supported them financially – paying £100,000-a-year right into a trust fund for him to access when that he turned 18.

During a subsequent inheritance fight with father Peter where he tried to cut both young ones out of his will, it was claimed that Steve had never even met Damian. He and Hurley hit straight back, and fundamentally won the case.

Former president Bill Clinton, a friend of Bing and recipient of his donations via the Clinton Foundation, also paid tribute to him, tweeting: ‘I loved Steve Bing very much.

‘He had a large heart, and he was willing to do any such thing he could for the folks and causes he believed in. I am going to miss him and his enthusiasm a lot more than I can say, and I am hoping he’s finally found peace.’

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger said: ‘It’s so sad to hear of Steve Bing’s passing. He was such a kind and generous friend and supported so many good and just causes. I am going to miss him very much.’

Publicist Michelle Bega told Sky News that she was ‘overwhelmed trying to process this unbelievable and sad event’.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Josh Olson added: ‘Steve Bing was my buddy and my partner. He was an excellent man who loved movies and music and cared passionately about fairness. Simple but essential concept. I loved him. Depression is f***ing horrible. Hold friends and family close.’

Iconic songwriter Diane Warren said : ‘Here’s the thing, everybody has to deal with pain. U may possibly thing they’ve everything, money success, fancy cars fancy friends. NONE OF THAT S**T MATTERS. Steve Bing U were this type of good man and so loved. So very sorry no-one could remove your pain.’

Actress Rosanna Arquette tweeted: ‘This is very sad and disturbing news… Rest In Peace steve.’

Bing was a well-known donor to liberal causes, having opted to the Bill Gates and Warren Buffett ‘Giving Pledge’ to give away many his wealth in his lifetime.

Most recently, he supported Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign, donating some $2,800, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

He also made headlines in 2009 when he taken care of the flight that Clinton used to bring two journalists from North Korea to the usa after these were locked through to charges of spying.

Bing’s fortune originated from his grandfather Leo, one of the founding members of New York real estate developer Bing & Bing, who built a number of the city’s most iconic apartment buildings in the 1920s and 30s.

Working with architect Emery Roth, they built luxury Art Deco-inspired red-brick buildings on both Upper West and East sides of Manhattan.

Steve’s father, Peter Bing, is a respected doctor who worked on public health issues for the Johnson administration and had close links to Stanford University, where that he served as a Chair and Trustee having donated $50million to the college.

In 1985, Peter sold most of the New York buildings he had inherited and subsequently relocated to Los Angeles where the family has ties, including with the Leo S. Bing Theater at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which was built-in 1965.

Peter also helped fund the Bing Center for Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia at Harvard, which was dedicated to him in 2005.

The family has appeared on the Forbes list of the 400 richest Americans.

Stephen Bing was born in 1965 and attended senior high school at Harvard-Westlake School where that he wrote his first screenplay ‘Missing in Action’ with veteran sitcom writer Arthur Silver, that was later made into a film starring Chuck Norris and spawned a sequel.

He inherited his fortune on his 18th birthday – March 31, 1983 – prompting him to drop out of Stanford in his junior year to pursue filmmaking.

Bing lived in the Hotel Bel-Air through the 1990s – having reportedly checked set for one night before staying for nine years – but managed to maintain a low profile until his relationship with Hurley saw him hit the headlines.

The pair had an on-off relationship that began in 2000 as she was splitting from Hugh Grant and lasted until 2002 when Hurley fell pregnant, sparking a furious paternity row.

Bing initially claimed the child had nothing to do with him because their relationship had not been exclusive, something she fervently denied.

Mary, Bing’s sister, claimed in a Vanity Fair article that he have been ‘snookered’ in to becoming a father after wooing Hurley with private jets, Rolex watches, sapphire and diamond rings and all-expenses paid trips to New York and Europe.

The same article quoted friends of his who claimed that Hurley have been on the pill while they were sleeping together, and that antibiotics had stopped it from working.

The magazine reported that Bing had urged her to get an abortion followed by therapy, which she declined.

He was subsequently dubbed ‘Bing Laden’ and a ‘spermicidal maniac’ by the British tabloids, which light emitting diode to some libel lawsuits.

He later said he would be ‘involved and responsible’ in the child’s life if it proved he was the father, that has been proved by way of a court-ordered paternity test.

Bing also announced he’d pay £100,000-a-year right into a trust fund for Damian, which that he could access when that he turned 18.

In 2002, exactly the same year that Damian came to be, Bing was embroiled in a second paternity suit – this time involving Kirk Kerkorian and his ex-wife Lisa Bonder, to whom he was married for 28 days in 1999.

After the pair split Bonder revealed she was pregnant and Kerkorian was ordered to pay $100,000-a-month in daughter or son support, along with setting up a $7million trust for her.

But that he long suspected that Bing – Bonder’s ex-boyfriend – was in reality the father, in paid notorious private detective Anthony Pellicano to investigate.

After reportedly swiping an item of dental floss from Bing’s trash, a subsequent DNA test proved that he was indeed Kira’s father.

Pellicano also wiretapped Bonder’s phone calls and was subsequently convicted on various charges, including wiretapping, and received a 15-year prison sentence.

Amid the sudden controversy surrounding Bing, the LA Times wrote that ‘the press-shy 37-year-old scion is fast acquiring a Gatsby-esque allure and notoriety.’

‘Now unmistakably on the map as a high-profile Hollywood libertine, he is a guy dedicated apparently in equal measures to philanthropy, politics and women,’ the paper added.

Friends of Bing said that the 6’4′ producer was famed for his easy-going sense of fun and his intellect.

He drove around town in a 1997 Lincoln, wearing jeans and scruffy t-shirts or Hawaiian shirts, and giving no hint of his wealth.

‘He’s a fan of strip clubs, has been a high roller in Las Vegas for years, but he can discuss the dense Robert Caro biography of Lyndon Johnson,’ the paper claimed.

He was said to count Warren Beatty, James Caan, Hugh Hefner and Mick Jagger among his friends.

Bing was best known professionally for writing the 2003 film Kangaroo Jack.

As an investor, Bing was integrated in bringing Tom Hanks’ Polar Express to life, contributing $100 million to the computer animated feature.

He also produced the Rolling Stones film directed by Martin Scorcese, Shine A Light.

In April 2012, Bing joined the Giving Pledge – an application established by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett to commit multi-millionaires and billionaires to donate most of their wealth to charity in their lifetimes.

Dr Peter Bing, Damian’s grandfather, attempted in 2018 to cut his ‘born out of wedlock’ grandson from a sizeable inheritance from his will.

Peter Bing, who donated $50 million to Stanford University in 2006, established his trust in 1980 to ‘benefit [his] future grandchildren’, have been born or adopted at a young age by Steve or Mary, Steve’s sister, according to court papers.

However, Peter sought to redefine the definition of ‘grandchild’ to exclude young ones born out of wedlock or who had not lived with either Steve or Mary for a significant part of time as a child.

If allowed to stand, the new definition would have cut Damian and Kira out from the trust – a move that would also provide increased the total amount due to be received by Mary’s own young ones.

Steve and Liz joined forces in order to hit straight back, with his lawyers claiming that Peter and Mary were conspiring to ‘orchestrate a massive money-grab to deprive’ Kira and Damian of the rightful inheritance and ‘thereby increasing—perhaps even doubling—her own children’s share of the available fund’.

Separately, lawyers for Hurley accused Peter of experiencing ‘misdirected anger’ towards Steve which had ‘nothing to do with Damian’.

As the feud turned bitter, Steve went as far as to demand Mary be ‘penalized’ for attempting to secure more money for her two children, Lucy and Anton, aged 19 and 16, whom she shares with her ex husband Doug Ellis.

If have been enforced, the penalty could have cost her children their entire inheritance.

Bing is pictured with Martin Scorcese, who directed the Rolling Stones film Shine a Light, which Bing financed

Bing was also said to have been around in a relationship with Sharon Stone

Philanthropist Steve Bing and Bill Clinton in 2010, at a meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative

Judge Daniel Juarez shot down Peter’s attempt to redefine the definition of ‘grandchild’ in July this past year, saying the definition of of the trust were unambiguous. However, he also refused to punish Mary’s grandchildren along the way.

Juarez wrote in his judgement: ‘Although wills are to be construed in accordance with the testator’s intent, it is the intent expressed by the words of the will itself which must be given effect as opposed to some undisclosed purpose or intent which could have existed in your head of the testator.’

Peter Bing, Steve’s father, attempted to cut Damian and Kira out of a trust that he established to benefit his grandchildren – but fundamentally lost the case

‘There isn’t any ambiguity in the Trusts’ use of the definition of ”grandchild”.

The exact value of the trust is secret, but thought to be worth a few millions of dollars to each grandchild.

Bing has also been romantically connected to Sharon Stone, Uma Thurman and Naomi Campbell.

His philanthropy was less well-known, but impressive.

In 2002 Bing was the biggest donor to the Natural Resources Defense Council, contributing $10 million.

He had contributed $3.5 million to support and defend the 1998 initiative that imposed a 50-cent-per-pack tax on cigarettes to fund child-care and anti-tobacco programs for preschoolers, and was generous to Democratic candidates.

On the night time of the 2000 general election, Bing immediately committed $200,000 to the recount effort.

He also pledged $25 million to Stanford University.

At enough time of his death, Bing was surviving in the 40-story Ten Thousand Building in Los Angeles’ Century City neighbor hood, where rents start at $10,000-a-month.

Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti, who represented Stormy Daniels in her suit against President Trump, also lives in the building along with Magic Johnson’s son E.J., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other residents are thought to include Saudi billionaires and Russian oligarchs.