Steve Bing’s death could spark new family feud over $590million fortune

The death of millionaire socialite Steve Bing could revive a family feud over whether his two young ones – a son with actress Liz Hurley and a daughter with tennis player Lisa Bonder – will inherit the family wealth.

Bing, 55, took his own life in Los Angeles on Monday, leaving a $590million fortune and a tangled legacy involving two children he had barely met.

Paternity tests proved that Bing was the biological father of Hurley’s son Damian and Bonder’s daughter Kira Kerkorian, but neither grew up in his home.

Bing’s father, Dr Peter Bing, last year tried to cut Damian and Kira out of a trust he previously set up for his heirs – arguing that ‘I do not consider them my grandchildren’.

However, Steve Bing and Liz Hurley joined forces to oppose Dr Bing’s gambit, that was dismissed by a US judge – leaving Damian and Kira in line for a share of the reported $480million fund.

It isn’t yet clear who will inherit Steve Bing’s own fortune, or whether he made a will. California law says that the surviving children – in this case Damian and Kira – will normally inherit an estate if there is no will.

Hurley had rejected Bing’s money in 2002 but said yesterday they had ‘become close again’ recently and spoken on Damian’s 18th birthday.

Steve Bing was turned out to be the father of Damian Hurley in 2002 by a DNA test that was ordered by way of a British court.

Bing offered to pay $2.9million into a rely upon Damian’s name, but Hurley said the amount of money was ‘not wanted or welcome’ and said she’d not accept a penny.

‘I have always managed to get perfectly clear to Stephen Bing, the daddy of my son Damian, that I don’t want any financial help from him whatsoever,’ she said during the time.

‘However, following legal proceedings instigated by himself and opposed by me, it appears that one cannot stop someone wanting to give you money.

‘Fortunately one can won’t accept it. This I’ve done.’

The same year, Bing sued movie mogul Kirk Kerkorian in another paternity row after claiming Kerkorian had hired a personal detective to locate DNA in his trash.

The lawsuit was settled out of court, but still another paternity test showed that Bing was also the biological father of Lisa Bonder’s daughter, Kira Kerkorian.

Bonder and Kerkorian were married for monthly in 1999 after previously having a 10-year relationship.

The row surfaced again a year ago when Dr Peter Bing sought to get rid of Damian and Kira from the trust fund he had create for his future grandchildren in 1980.

Dr Bing wrote in an affidavit: ‘I haven’t met Damian or Kira and neither of them grew up by Stephen as part of his family.

‘l realize that neither of these has lived with Stephen while an as a normal member of his household.

‘To the very best of my knowledge, Stephen has never met Damian and Stephen only met Kira after she became a grownup.

‘Regardless of whether, when and when Stephen met with or had any relationship with Damian or Kira while they are or were minor because neither was raised by him in their formative years l usually do not consider them my grandchildren.

‘Even were Stephen to develop a relationship with Damian now, l wouldn’t consider him my grandchild because he’s nearing adulthood.’

Dr Bing’s attorneys argued that his other two grandchildren, the children of his daughter Mary, should receive the money.

However, Steve Bing opposed his father’s effort – calling it a ‘massive money-grab’ to deprive Kira and Damian of these inheritance.

Steve Bing claimed that his sister Mary had ‘co-ordinated’ using their father after she ‘saw an opportunity to divert money from Steve Bing’s young ones to her own’.

‘It would be unjust for Steve Bing’s children to be denied their rightful share of the Trusts’ proceeds just because of the life choices their parents made,’ his attorneys said.

Peter Bing, Steve’s father, experimented with cut Damian and Kira out of a trust he established to benefit his grandchildren – but ultimately lost the case

‘Steve Bing wont stand idly by as his family exploits those circumstances and tries to redirect funds from Steve Bing’s young ones to Mary Bing’s young ones.’

In her own filing, Hurley accused Dr Peter Bing of getting ‘misdirected anger’ towards Steve, that has ‘nothing to do with Damian’.

Despite Hurley’s early in the day refusal of money, her court filing said that Steve Bing had provided for Damian financially all his life.

Hurley also said yesterday that she and Bing had ‘become close again previously year’ and spoken on the son Damian’s 18th birthday.

Los Angeles judge Daniel Juarez found in Steve Bing’s favor last year, rejecting his father’s attempt to redefine the term ‘grandchild’.

Juarez said there is ‘nothing in the trusts’ that could ‘exclude non-marital grandchildren’ or that would ‘reasonably lead’ to Dr Bing’s definition of ‘grandchild’.

The court discovered that Damian and Kira ‘are beneficiaries of the Trusts if they are biologically born young ones of Settlor’s child’, talking about Steve Bing.

Hurley yesterday posted a heartfelt tribute to Bing, saying she was ‘saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is not any longer with us’.

Calling his death a ‘terrible end’, she said she had ‘good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man’ despite the ‘tough times’ inside their relationship.

‘In days gone by year we’d become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday,’ she unmasked.

Lisa Bonder said she and Hurley would join forces to simply help Bing’s two children after his death.

‘I spoke to Elizabeth yesterday evening and we will address this tragedy for Steve’s two children and try to protect them at all possible, we shall do every thing in our power and get them to supported,’ Bonder told The Sun.

‘It is just a tough time for them. Liz and I are as one on that, she said, adding: ‘It is never simple for a child to reduce a parent in such a tragic manner.’

Bonder said she and Kira had forged stronger bonds with Bing in the two years leading up to his death.

‘We made a decision to come together with regard to our daughter,’ she said.

Bing was an LA socialite and film producer who was frequently seen on red carpets and courtside at Lakers games.

He inherited hundreds of millions of dollars when he turned 18 from his grandfather Leo Bing, a New York real-estate developer.

Bing also donated millions to the Democratic Party and its candidates, including Hillary Clinton, John Kerry and Nancy Pelosi.

‘I loved Steve Bing greatly,’ former president Bill Clinton said. ‘He had a big heart, and that he was prepared to do such a thing he could for individuals and causes he believed in.

‘I will miss him and his enthusiasm a lot more than I can say, and I really hope he’s finally found peace.’

Bing died on Monday after jumping from the building in Los Angeles. The coroner’s office gave the cause of Bing’s death as multiple blunt trauma and the manner of his death as suicide.

The case has become closed, the coroner added.