Steve Bing, Producer and Film Financier, Dies at 55

Steve Bing, a Hollywood producer, writer and financier who famously invested in the Tom Hanks movie “The Polar Express,” has died. He was 55.

A spokesperson for the L.A. County Coroner’s Office told TheWrap that the office taken care of immediately a death located in the 10000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles, and the man was pronounced dead at 1:10 p.m. According to TMZ, which was the first ever to report the headlines of Bing’s death.

The LAPD and L.A. County Coroner’s Office would not confirm the identification of the deceased or the cause of death. The owner of the building, however, confirmed to TheWrap that the deceased was Bing. An individual that knew Bing said he’d been depressed and acting bizarrely lately.

Bing’s writing credits include 1994’s “Every Breathe” and one bout of “Married… with Children.” He is also known for producing films like “Get Carter,” “Night at the Golden Eagle,” “Rock the Kasbah,” “Rules Don’t Apply” and of late, “St. Sebastian.” He was currently filming an Untitled Jerry Lee Lewis Documentary. He was also a big investor in “The Polar Express,” the animated feature featuring the voice of Tom Hanks.

Bing can be the founder of Shangri-La Entertainment, which focuses on property, construction, entertainment and music. Its latest credit is 2017’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” Bing also financed films like Robert Zemeckis’ “Beowulf” and Martin Scorsese’s “Shine A Light.”

Bing was born on March 31, 1965. He received around $600 million inheritance when he turned 18, from his grandfather and property developer Leo S. Bing. He dropped out of Stanford University to pursue a career in Hollywood and also contributed millions of dollars to Democratic political causes — in 2012, he contributed $30 million to the Motion Picture & Television Fund.

He is survived by his two children; Damian Hurley from his relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley, and daughter Kira Bonder, from his relationship with former pro tennis player Lisa Bonder.

