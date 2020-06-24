Steve Bing: Film producer took his own life, coroner says

Image copyright

Filmmaker Steve Bing took his own life, a coroner in Los Angeles has confirmed.

Bing, who had a son with actress Elizabeth Hurley, was discovered useless on Monday on the age of 55.

The LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office listed his explanation for dying as “multiple blunt trauma” and stated the way was suicide. The case is now closed, the coroner added.

Hurley has paid tribute to him, as have former US president Bill Clinton and Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger.

‘Kind and beneficiant’

In Hollywood, Bing was recognized for co-writing the 2003 movie Kangaroo Jack; financing 2004’s The Polar Express, voiced by Tom Hanks; and producing the 2000 remake of Get Carter starring Sylvester Stallone and Martin Scorsese’s Rolling Stones documentary Shine a Light.

Sir Mick, said it was “so sad to hear of Steve Bing’s passing”.

The star wrote: “He was such a kind and generous friend and supported so many good and just causes. I will miss him very much.”

Steve Bing produced Shine a Light – a Martin Scorsese-directed movie about Sir Mick Jagger’s band





Hurley remembered the producer and philanthropist as a “sweet, kind man”.

She wrote on Instagram: “I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end.”

Hurley pays tribute to ‘candy, type’ ex Steve Bing

Their son, Damian, 18, added: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news.

“I’m making an attempt to answer to as a lot of you as I can, however please know I’ll at all times bear in mind your kindness. This is a really unusual and complicated time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal household and mates.”

‘A big heart’

At the age of 18, Steve Bing inherited a $600m property fortune from his grandfather Leo Bing.

He was a big supporter of Clinton, having donated at least $10m to his foundation and paid for the former president’s trip to North Korea in 2009 to negotiate for the release of two US journalists.

“I beloved Steve Bing very a lot,” the former president said.

“He had an enormous coronary heart, and he was keen to do something he may for the individuals and causes he believed in. I’ll miss him and his enthusiasm greater than I can say, and I hope he is lastly discovered peace.”

For info and help on psychological well being and suicide, entry the BBC Action Line.

