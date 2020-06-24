Steve Bing, film producer and Democratic donor, dies at 55 | US news

The film producer and financier, actual property inheritor and Democratic political donor Steve Bing has died aged 55. The Los Angeles County coroner mentioned it was suicide.

Bing produced the 2000 Sylvester Stallone film Get Carter and was a serious investor within the 2004 Tom Hanks animated film The Polar Express. He co-wrote the 2003 comedy Kangaroo Jack, which was savaged by critics however made almost $90m at the field workplace. He was additionally a producer on Martin Scorsese’s 2008 Rolling Stones documentary Shine a Light, and a co-producer with Mick Jagger on a forthcoming documentary on Jerry Lee Lewis.

“It’s so sad to hear of Steve Bing’s passing,” Jagger wrote on Twitter. “He was such a kind and generous friend and supported so many good and just causes. I will miss him very much.”

Bing was the son of Peter Bing, a physician and philanthropist who specialised in public well being, and the grandson of Leo Bing, a New York actual property developer who left him a whole lot of tens of millions of {dollars} that he inherited when he turned 18.

In the 1980s, Steve Bing dropped out of his father’s alma mater, Stanford University, to which the elder Bing had donated $50m, for a profession in Hollywood. He obtained early credit as a co-writer on the 1984 Chuck Norris Vietnam vet film Missing in Action and its two sequels. He wrote an episode of the sitcom Married With Children, and in 1994 he wrote and directed his personal small film, Every Breath, starring Judd Nelson.

Bing donated tens of millions to the Democratic get together and its candidates, together with Hillary Clinton, John Kerry and Nancy Pelosi, and to campaigns for liberal-leaning poll initiatives in California, in addition to to numerous charities.

Bill Clinton tweeted: “I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace.”

Bing was an LA socialite who incessantly dated well-known girls and was typically seen on pink carpets, at big-dollar advantages and courtside at Lakers video games. In his 30s he was concerned in a pair of high-profile lawsuits centring on his attainable paternity of two youngsters, which introduced him media consideration on each side of the Atlantic.

A DNA take a look at required by a British courtroom in 2002 confirmed that he was the daddy of the toddler son of the mannequin and actor Elizabeth Hurley, whom he had dated.

The identical 12 months he sued the film mogul Kirk Krekorian, alleging that Krekorian had employed a personal detective to undergo Bing‘s rubbish to obtain DNA for another paternity test, this one to determine whether Bing was the father of a girl born to Krekorian’s then spouse, Lisa Bonder. That lawsuit was settled out of courtroom.

The two youngsters, Damian Hurley and Kira Kerkorian, have been named in current courtroom fights over whether or not they are going to be heirs to the belief arrange by Bing’s father.

Family members of Steve Bing couldn’t be reached for remark.