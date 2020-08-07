Sterling joins Manchester City’s 100-goal club with opener against Real Madrid

The home side were gifted an opener against Real Madrid, with the scorer reaching

Raheem Sterling moved on to 100 goals for Manchester City after he put Pep Guardiola’s side ahead against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Sterling opened the scoring nine minutes into Friday’s last-16 second leg, finishing in composed fashion after Gabriel Jesus pounced on Raphael Varane’s mistake.

It put City 3-1 up on aggregate and took Sterling to a century of goals for the club.

The 25-year-old is the 17th player to achieve the feat for City, though he is the first Englishman to reach triple figures since Dennis Tueart in 1981.

100 – Raheem Sterling has scored his 100th goal in all competitions for Manchester City, becoming the first Englishman to reach three figures for the club since Dennis Tueart in 1981.

It took Sterling 242 matches to reach the milestone, while the England star has also notched 74 assists during those games.

Sterling, who went close to a second moments after his opener before Karim Benzema equalised, is also the sixth English player to score at least 20 Champions League goals – following Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Harry Kane.

Only Rooney – aged 24 years and 157…