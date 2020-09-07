‘Sterling has taken his game to another level’ – Southgate lauds ‘exceptional’ England winger after Iceland win

The Three Lions boss singled the Manchester City star out for praise after watching his side secure a narrow win in the UEFA Nation’s League

Raheem Sterling has “taken his game to another level”, according to Gareth Southgate, who has lauded the “exceptional” England winger after Saturday’s win over Iceland.

England took to the field for the first time in ten months against Iceland in Reykjavik over the weekend, and recorded a 1-0 victory to open their latest UEFA Nation’s League campaign on a positive note.

Sterling proved to be the match-winner on the night, as he won a late penalty before stepping up to coolly convert from 12 yards himself.

The Manchester City star has now hit 11 goals in his last 12 outings at international level, and Southgate has been delighted with his impact on the rest of the squad.

The Three Lions boss also praised Sterling for reporting to pre-season training early and his winning mentality, telling reporters: “His hunger to score, his hunger to win things, his hunger to drive himself, you really can’t underestimate it.

“It has a massive impact on everybody around him and really has taken his game to another level.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him, really. It would have been very easy to have another few days on the beach, not report in, get himself right for his…