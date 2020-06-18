Sterling goal: Watch Manchester City forward score v Arsenal as Premier League resumes

Raheem Sterling scored the initial goal of the Premier League’s new behind-closed-doors era as Manchester City light emitting diode Arsenal at half-time.

Sterling pounced on an error after Arsenal centre-back David Luiz did not clear a throughball by Kevin De Bruyne, steadying himself before smashing the bouncing ball past a helpless Bernd Leno briefly before half-time.

The goal was just reward for an industrious first-half display by Pep Guardiola’s side, who dominated the ball in typical fashion and created several promising openings.





It was 100 days since the Premier League’s last goal following the top flight was wear hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the evening, Sheffield United drew 0-0 at Aston Villa, having been denied an objective due to a mistake by goal-line technology.





The goal was Sterling’s 12th of the league season.