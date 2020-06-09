Stephen Wamukota wins presidential award for building handwashing machine

Stephen Wamukota, from Bungoma County in western Kenya, was the youngest of 68 people to have the award from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Wamukota’s father, James, told CNN that his son created the idea to create the machine after learning how to remain secure and safe from Covid-19 on an area TV channel.

“The first time the president announced Covid-19 infection in our country, it was said that everyone should wash their hands regularly to prevent the virus. My son told me that time that he had come up with a structure to help make hand washing easier,” that he said.

Building the machine

Wamukota gathered wood, nails and a little water tank to create the hand washing machine.

James, who repairs electronics for a living, says he came home 1 day and realized his son had built the machine with some leftover wood he in the offing to use to create a window.

“I saw that what he built wasn’t stable so I helped him make some adjustments. I didn’t want it to fall apart,” he said.

The hand washing machine is held together by wood and it has two feet pedals, anyone to release soap and one other to release water.

It allows users going to the pedals without touching surfaces using their hands, thereby reducing the chance of contracting the coronavirus.

James says his son grasped the theory thanks to Kenya’s school curriculum, which teaches young children how exactly to assemble and construct things.

A scholarship promise

Wycliffe Wangamati, the governor of Bungoma County where Wamukota lives, promised him a scholarship to accomplish his primary and secondary education.

James says scholarship details remain being ironed out because Kenyan schools remain closed amid the pandemic.

“We are waiting for school to open to contact him about his promise. He (the governor) told me that once school opens, he will give him a scholarship to a school that can match his talents,” James said.

Wamukota really wants to be an engineer, and James says he hopes the presidential recognition opens doors for his son to become a great person in the united states.

“He is always saying he wants to build factories and become an engineer,” that he said. “I hope he does, that he becomes a great person.”