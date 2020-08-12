Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss speaks out for the first time about allegations of toxicity on Ellen

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the long time DJ for Ellen DeGeneres’ syndicated talk program, is speaking out about allegations of toxicity on the set.

The 37- year-old DJ/dancer/choreographer talked to US Weekly on Tuesday, where he resolved the allegations for the first time.

While he would not attend to anything particular, he made it clear that he still has ‘like’ for DeGeneres, in the middle of all this chaos.

Twitch speaks: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the long time DJ for Ellen DeGeneres’ syndicated talk program, is speaking out about allegations of toxicity on the set

Love for Ellen: While he would not attend to anything particular, he made it clear that he still has ‘like’ for DeGeneres, in the middle of all this chaos

‘We can’t speak excessive lawfully about it, however I’ll state this, there’s been love,’ Boss started.

‘Obviously there’s some things to attend to, however from my perspective and from many others, there’s been love,’ he continued.

‘ I’ll simply leave it at that up until there’s a time where we can attend to more openly. There’s been love and there’ll will continue to be love,’ Boss stated.

Legally: ‘We can’t speak excessive lawfully about it, however I’ll state this, there’s been love,’ Boss started

Ellen has actually been shooting from house because March, with Boss contributing from his house also, though he includes that ‘of course’ he’s distressed to return on set.

Though he included the ‘Catch-22’ is that he’s going to ‘miss this time’ with his other half Allison Holker and their …