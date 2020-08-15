Stephen Strasburg Leaves Start Early

Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg‘s early season injury problems continued Friday in a start versus theOrioles Strasburg left in the very first inning, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com was amongst those to report. The Nationals changed him with righty Erick Fedde.

It’s uncertain why Strasburg left, however it deserves keeping in mind that he missed out on the start of the season with a nerve problem in his pitching hand. Strasburg made his 2020 launching last Sunday and yielded 5 made operate on 7 hits in 4 1/3 innings in a loss to theOrioles The O’s Anthony Santander smacked a crowning achievement off Strasburg on Friday prior to he needed to leave his rematch versus the club.

This believes been a worrying method to open the season for Strasburg, whom the Nationals re-signed to a seven-year, $245MM agreement in complimentary firm last winter season. Strasburg made that mega-deal on the heels of a dazzling season that he completed as the World Series MVP for the Nationals, who won their first-ever champion. Like Strasburg, however, Washington has actually started the season in less-than-ideal style, as it got in Friday with a 6-10 record.