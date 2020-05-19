Stephen O’Donnell rejects Kilmarnock deal and will leave this summer | Football News





Stephen O’Donnell has actually chosen to go after various other choices and will bring his three-year remain at Kilmarnock to an end this summer

Scotland worldwide Stephen O’Donnell has actually declined the opportunity to authorize a brand-new deal with Kilmarnock and will leave the Ayrshire club this summer.

The 28- year-old full-back, that has actually made a club record-equalling 11 Scotland caps while at Rugby Park, is just one of 12 gamers that are carrying on.

Laurentiu Branescu, Harry Bunn, Dario Del Fabro, Adam Frizzell, Niko Hamalainen, Stephen Hendrie, Connor Johnson, Jan Koprivec, Devlin Mackay, Harvey St Clair and Iain Wilson are the others.

Kilmarnock supervisor Alex Dyer claimed: “It is never ever simple to see gamers leave the club, particularly in these conditions where the individuals have actually not had the opportunity to bid farewell to the group and the followers have actually not had the chance to say thanks to the gamers for their payment.

“In Stephen’s instance, we attempted our best to maintain him and talked on countless events both personally and on the phone however he wishes to discover his choices as he’s qualified to do as a freelance.

O’Donnell has actually won 11 caps for Scotland throughout his time at Rugby Park, amounting to a Kilmarnock club document

“Stephen has been a fantastic player for this club and a good person to have around the place. As is the case with all the players, we thank them for their efforts and wish them all the very best.”

Kilmarnock presently have 11 gamers got for following period consisting of an additional Scotland worldwide, Eamonn Brophy.

They continue to be in talks over brand-new offers with 5 even more, those being Chris Burke, Greg Kiltie, Jamie MacDonald, Rory McKenzie and Ross Millen.