Stephen Gostkowski: Tennessee Titans sign former New England Patriots kicker | NFL News





Stephen Gostkowski had 14 seasons with the Patriots

The Tennessee Titans consented to terms on Thursday with former New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

The three-time Super Bowl champ is reunited with former Patriots team-mate and present Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Gostkowski, 36, went to college at Memphis and just recently bought a house in the Nashville location. He exercised for the Titans previously today.

In March, the Patriots launched Gostkowski after 14 seasons. The franchise’s all-time leading scorer (1,775 points), he made 374 of 428 field-goal efforts (franchise-best 87.4 percent) in his profession, consisting of 25 of 35 from 50-plus backyards. He is a four-time Pro Bowl choice (2008, 2013-15) and was first-team All-Pro in 2008 and 2015.