Stephen Colbert, James Corden and Jimmy Fallon head back to studios with caution

Colbert just recently revealed through his Twitter account that he would be returning to the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City– however not his typical phase.
“Tonight, after five months, I’m back in my office at the Ed Sullivan Building!,” he tweeted onMonday “Unrelated question: how long does desk drawer egg salad keep?”
On Monday night’s episode he recorded the program from the office complex on a set built within a workplace.
“It’s the first time that I haven’t done my show in my house in five months,” Colbert stated. “I’m so happy to be here to see members of my crew.”
“The Late Late Show with James Corden” revealed a brand-new, socially far-off set on the phase at Television City in Los Angeles.
“After lots of careful planning and an overhaul of our studio to ensure the safety of our staff and crew, we’re thrilled to announce that we’re back this Monday night with all-new episodes of the #LateLateShow!,” a tweet from the program’s main account read.
Conan O’Brien has actually currently moved his TBS program (TBS is owned by CNN”s parent company) to Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles in July, and “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” did the same quickly afterwards returning to New York’s Rockefeller Center.
On Tuesday night Fallon invited Phish frontman Trey Anastasio as his very first musical visitor because the pandemic …