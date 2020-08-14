Stephen Colbert compares political ideology of Biden, Harris to ‘Rockefeller Republicans’

“They’re trying to paint her as a radical leftie and part of the reason why she was unsuccessful in the Democratic primary is because she wasn’t,” McKinnon told Colbert. “In fact, she has a lot of attributes that are good for a general election, like a tough former prosecutor … so that line of attack isn’t going to work very well.”

VOX SAYS BIDEN IS 'MOVING LEFT' WITH HARRIS ON TICKET DESPITE MEDIA CALLING HER 'MODERATE'

“When I was a kid, we would have called Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ‘Rockefeller Republicans,'” Colbert said, a statement with which McKinnon and Wagner both agreed.

Several mainstream media outlets have described Harris as more moderate than she actually is. The New York Times raised eyebrows by labeling her a “pragmatic moderate” while an op-ed from The Washington Post called her a “small-c conservative.”

ABC News anchor George Stephanopolous described the California senator as coming from the “middle of the road, moderate wing” of the Democratic Party.

During her own presidential run, Harris expressed her support for the Green New Deal, Medicare-for-all, decriminalizing illegal border crossings, and mandatory gun buybacks.

"Biden has always said he intends to be a 'transition candidate,'" Klein concluded, "and it's increasingly clear that