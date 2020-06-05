Stephen Colbert calls out violent police tactics at protests

Colbert commented on the usage of rubber bullets by legislation enforcement at a few of these occasions, calling them “more bullet than rubber,” including that they “maim, blind and even kill.”
“That’s why law enforcement doesn’t call them ‘non-lethal,'” mentioned Colbert. “They call them ‘less-lethal’ ammunition. Less-Lethal Ammunition, from the makers of Arsenic Lite! Most of the poison, none of the guilt,” he mentioned.
Colbert particularly criticized the usage of power at a protest exterior the White House on Monday.
Thursday’s episode of the “Late Show” additionally included a solo efficiency by Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys.
Wilson, enjoying his piano at dwelling, carried out “God Only Knows.”
“I love you all, love and mercy to you all,” Wilson mentioned at the conclusion of the tune.