Stephen Amell Accuses Neighbor Of S**tting On His Roof! Yes, Really!

There’s nothing quite like an excellent neighbor-vs-neighbor fight, especially when it involves a high profile, illegal construction, a three-year feud, AND poop! Yes, POOP!

Stephen Amell made quite the headlines dump (heh… dump…) late Friday night when that he took to Twitter about a specially grotesque exchange he’d had with a neighbor.

As it turns out, the actor claims his next-door occupant has been engaged in illegal construction on her behalf property for quite some time now. No idea what it is exactly, but long construction projects in a neighborhood could be suuuuuuuper frustrating, especially when they’re non-permitted.

Well, apparently after 3 years of this bulls**t (literally!), his wife Cassandra Jean Amell got cross-wise with the nearby resident in question at some time over Memorial Day Weekend and “called her out multiple times.” Now, things have gone from bad to worse because little feud, as the Arrow star didn’t hesitate to exhibit the world what apparently happened next. Ch-ch-check it out (below), but, uhhh, know that it’s only a little graphic and disgusting:

Our next door neighbor has been illegally doing construction for 3+ years. Cass got upset with her directly after we did every thing we could to be neighborly. Cass called her out multiple times on Memorial Day week-end. The overnight she snuck into our backyard & shit on our roof. pic.twitter.com/r9Cjz8vPjI — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 13, 2020

WHAT. THE. F**K?! WHO S**TS ON A ROOF?!

What an allegedly diabolically evil solution to get back at someone for calling you out over something you’re doing wrong!

Have y’all ever been on a roof?! If it’s a normal angled one, it’s super hard to stand on and acquire your balance and move around, significantly less plop down and drop a deuce while staying upright. Who is their neighbor, Spider-Woman?! LOLz!!!

Amell’s followers took great curiosity about the tweet, of course, with one noting the score was now “Amells 0, Neighbor 2.” Ha!!! Another took a shot at the 39-year-old actor’s TELEVISION past, writing (below):

“Damn, that sucks she left a copy of the last two seasons of arrow on your roof”

OUCH!!! Geez, man, tell us how you really feel… Still, yet another gave us the iconic GIF moment we ALL instantly thought of upon learning with this story:

Yeah, but your neighbors were so preoccupied with whether or not they could (s**t on the roof) that they didn’t stop to believe if they should… or something! LOLZ!!!

Seriously, Perezcious readers, what do U label of this INCREDIBLE hidden gem?? We've all been there with inconsiderate neighbors and annoying things such as endless construction, but THIS?? This is alleged next level revenge!!!

Sound OFF along with your take on it down in the comments (below)!!!