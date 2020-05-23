Steph Curry ready for NBA to return if coronavirus conditions can be met | NBA News

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry says he’s “absolutely” ready to return to the courtroom however that it “would be tough” to play in opposition to an opponent who had examined optimistic for coronavirus.

The 2019-20 NBA season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 11, with the league concentrating on a resumption in mid-July.

Players are already permitted to work out in isolation at their workforce’s amenities and the NBA is predicted to launch tips for an enlargement to coaching plans on June 1.

When requested if he was ready to return, Curry stated: “Absolutely. I think yes. I think we’ve had so many conversations and they’re going to continue, to unfold as more information comes out, as everybody understands how to do it safely, as best you can.”

However, Curry stated a return has to “make sense” and was clear in his response about doubtlessly enjoying in opposition to an opponent who had beforehand returned a optimistic check.

“Boy, that would be tough,” stated the three-time NBA champion. “If that could be a actual situation, if you strive to play and there’s no vaccine, there isn’t any manner to actually assure no person’s going to get it.

“I think you’re at a place where everybody says, ‘yeah, we’re ready to play,’ and then they know what they’re committing to. And if not, if it doesn’t make sense, then you won’t see a ball bounce.”