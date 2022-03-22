The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that there are closed, difficult-to-pass highways in the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Due to the weather conditions, we urge you to travel only in case of urgent need.

They are closed Roads leading from “Amberd” high mountain air station in Aragatsotn region to Amberd fortress արի Lake Kari, Vardenyats mountain pass, Berd-Chambarak, Gndevaz-Jermuk of Vayots Dzor region, Tsoghamarg-Bavra of Shirak region, Aragats of Aragats region, Aragots region

Vayk-Sisian-Goris-Kapan highway for trucks it is closed, and for cars (one-way) difficult to pass.

Vanadzor-Dilijan, Vanadzor-Alaverdi Lori region, Ijjan city of Tavush region Bagratashen highways are closed for trucks with trailersfor other types of vehicles: difficult to pass:

Spitak-Stepanavan bends of Lori region, Alaverdi-Jiliza և Tashir-Blagodarnoye, Syunik region, Aparan, Aragatsotn region, Talin inter-community highways are difficult to pass for all types of vehicles.

Saravan- “Zanger” highway is impassable for all types of vehicles, and for trucks with trailersOnly in case of using chains.

The roads of Aragats region of Aragatsotn region are available in some places icy.

It is located in the bends of Tigranashen, Ararat region snow.

On the Aragyugh-Buzhakan highway of Kotayk region is a snowstorm:

About Lars:

According to the information received from the Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia ից According to the North Ossetia Crisis Management Center of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway it is closed for all types of vehicles. There are about 400 trucks on the Russian side.

Drivers are advised to drive exclusively with winter tires.