The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that there are closed, difficult-to-pass highways in the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Due to the weather conditions, we urge you to travel only in case of urgent need.

They are closed In Aragatsotn region, from “Amberd” high mountain air station to Amberd fort և highways leading to Kari lake, Vardenyats mountain pass, Berd-Chambarak, Vanadzor-Dilijan (due to poor visibility), Alagyaz-Artik, Jermuk-Saravan-Zeris-” Inter-community highways of Kapan-Tat, Goris-Tat, Syunik region, Mets Alagyaz-Artik, Artik-Mantash, Tsoghamarg-Bavra, Amasia-Ashotsk, Aragats regions of Aragatsotn region.

Vanadzor-Alaverdi highway of Lori region, Bagratashen և Noyemberyan-Kirants highway from Ijjan town of Tavush region are closed for trucks with trailersfor other types of vehicles: difficult to pass (in case of using chains).

Spitak-Stepanavan bends of Lori region, Odzun-Dsegh և Tashir-Blagodarnoye, Syunik region, Aparan inter-community highways of Aragatsotn region are difficult to pass for all types of vehicles.

There are some roads in the regions of Aragatsotn region icy.

Aragyugh-Buzhakan, Artavaz-Hankavan highways of Kotayk region, in the section called “Chayni curves”, in Charentsavan region, on the 45-46th km of Yerjan-Shan highway, in Gegharkunik region, in Ashotsk, Artik, Maralik regions of Shirak region – Amas Dilijan, Jermuk-Gndevaz, Hovuni-Jajur-Kaps-Kat highways is a snowstorm:

In the whole territory of the republic (except Aragatsotn, Armavir, Shirak և Kotayk marzes) snow.

About Lars:

According to the information received from the Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia ից According to the North Ossetia Crisis Management Center of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway it is closed. There are about 400 trucks on the Russian side.

Drivers are advised to drive exclusively with winter tires.