The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that the roads in the territory of the Republic of Armenia are passable.

Due to the damage to the bridge in the Lusagyugh-Yeraskhahun section of the M3 highway, the traffic on the road is carried out in one lane with two-way traffic.

In the city of Goris, Syunik region It ‘s foggy.

About Lars:

According to the information received from the Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia ից According to the North Ossetia Crisis Management Center of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open to passengers և: for closed trucks. There are about 110 trucks on the Russian side.

RA MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY SITUATIONS