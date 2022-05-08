The roads in the territory of RA are passable. The Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed to all types of vehicles

The Ministry of Emergency Situations informs that the roads in the territory of the Republic of Armenia are passable.

Due to the damage to the bridge in the Lusagyugh-Yeraskhahun section of the M3 highway, the traffic on the road is carried out in one lane with two-way traffic.

It is foggy in Goris, Syunik region.

About Lars:

According to the information received from the Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia կենտրոն from the Crisis Management Center of North Ossetia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

RA MINISTRY OF EMERGENCY SITUATIONS