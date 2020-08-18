Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater to be reconstructed – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan gotten on Tuesday members of the imaginative group of the Stepanakert State Dramatic Theater after Vahram Papazyan.

As the Information Department at the President’s workplace reported, the President kept in mind that according to his pre- election pledge, activities of capital restoration of the state dramatic theatre structure will be introduced in the coming year and are to be finished in 2022. Arayik Harutyunyan stated that in repercussion of restoration the historic and architectural look of the structure will not alter, the Theatre will be supplied with contemporary and hassle-free conditions.

Welcoming the choice of the republic’s President the employees of the Theatre presented the issues existing in the sphere, especially concerns of incomes, utilizing their own earnings for internal requirements, buying transport indicates along with resuming of the drama studio.

The Head of the State ensured that all the raised concerns will be fixed and beneficial conditions will be protected for the initiating of the theatre life in the republic.

Arayik Harutyunyan thought about essential bring back the very best customs keeping in mind that besides the capital, the Theatre ought to regularly carry out in the local centers and rural neighborhoods also.

