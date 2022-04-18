Karen Demirchyan’s son Stepan Demirchyan was also present at the concert-evening dedicated to the 90th anniversary of Karen Demirchyan in the Diana Abgar Park in the capital, during which the favorite songs of the state and politician were played. He told Aravot.am. “I want to thank the organizers of this wonderful evening. It’s a very tasteful event and I get a lot of pleasure from it. “

To the question whether in his opinion the case of Karen Serobich is considered worthy, Stepan Demirchyan answered briefly. “Karen Demirchyan is in the heart of the people and he lives by his deeds. What is important is the assessment of the people. The years of his rule were years of development of our country and many things are directly connected with the name of Karen Demirchyan. “

Ashot HAKOBYAN