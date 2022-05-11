Political scientist Stepan Danielyan on May 11 “Armenian agenda. “Situation and solution” was mentioned, noting that the adequacy of the government has not been seen since 2018, which led to the war. He found it difficult to assess whether it was the result of ignorance, spiritual deviation or a program implemented by Nikol Pashinyan. But he said that these steps continue.

The political scientist analyzed the demand of the international community for Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach a certain agreement, take concrete steps towards demarcation and demarcation, and concluded that the West’s plan is the final solution to the Artsakh issue with the prospect of expelling Russia from the region. to have troops in Armenia and Artsakh and maintain its influence in the South Caucasus, while Azerbaijan fulfills all its demands with the support of Turkey and other countries.

Referring to the opposition in this context, the political scientist wants the latter to say clearly what problem he wants to solve. In the first case, it wants to prevent the signing of a peace treaty, and in the second case, it wants to prolong the time through a change of government, waiting for the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be resolved. And thirdly, he says that if he comes to power, he will not give Verin Shorzha, the Black Lake to Azerbaijan and will not recognize Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan. Moreover, by taking power, the opposition must take responsibility.

Stepan Danielyan also criticized the opposition for not making a political speech at the rallies, which could change the public attitude.

Ashot HAKOBYAN