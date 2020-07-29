STEM Toy Building Sets for Boys 8-12 – 361 Pcs Construction Engineering Kit Builds Dump Truck or Airplane (2in1) STEM Building Toy Set for Kids – Ages 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Years Old, Boy Toys Gift



Price: $49.95 - $31.99

(as of Jul 29,2020 03:36:11 UTC – Details)



STEM Toys are SO MUCH FUN!

TipTopToys Mechanical Master Builder will provide your little ones countless Hours STEM building fun -Unleash the creativity & endless imagination of your children by introducing them to the world of STEM and by challenging them to build their own Dump Truck, Propellor Plane or anything else they imagine. We included an easy to follow, step-by-step instructional guide showing how to build the two models using the 361+ brightly colored STEM parts!

TipTopToys STEM Learning Set Benefits:

– Have fun while enhancing motor skills and hand-eye coordination

– Provides children problem-solving skills

– Inspire creativity and cognitive brain development

– Discover interesting new ways for using stem

What Makes TipTopToys Education STEM Learning Toy Better Than Other Stem Toys?

– Over 361+ Stem Pieces!

– 2in1 – Allows You to Build 2 Different Models – Dump Truck or Propellor Airplane

– Use your imagination to create endless shapes and designs

– Beautiful Drawstring Storage Bag

– All pieces have been tested and approved by a third party ASTM laboratory to ensure the safety of your kids

– Creative moving models with mind blowing moving functions

– Premium quality harmless non-toxic ABS plastic parts

– Informative Step-by-Step instructional guide + Special E-Book version included

– Beautiful special designed gift box that will “WOW”

– The Best Building Toys Gifts for Boys & Girls Ages: 7 8, 9, 10, 11, 12

– BONUS coupon for future purchase

– ZERO-RISK, 100% MONEY BACK GUARANTEE

What’s in the Box:

– Total of 361+ Stem Building Pieces

– 1x Drawstring bag

– Step-By-Step Instructions + downloadable E-Book version

– Bonus Coupon

*Recommended 8-120 Years

Feel The Joy, The Happiness, and the Sense Of Achievement. Free Your Mind and Soar With Your Imagination. Buy TipTopToys Mechanical Master TODAY!

[THE BEST 2in1 CONSTRUCTION BUILDING TOY] This building set features 2 beautiful models that will challenge your kids and will keep them occupied for hours! – Unleash the creativity & imagination of your children by introducing them to the world of STEM. TipTopToys construction set features 361+ pieces which can be assembled into a dump truck or a propeller plane model! We included an easy to follow, step-by-step instructional guide showing how to build these models

[REALISTIC CREATIVE MOVING FUNCTIONS] The Building Stem Learning Toy has so much to offer: Enhance your kid’s hand-eye coordination, critical thinking, problem-solving skills and inspire their creativity. Provide your kid with countless hours of activity with friends and family. Build two different model toys with mind blowing creative moving functions **ONE MODEL AT A TIME** or use your imagination to create new exciting models using the sturdy 361+ brightly colored STEM parts

[GREAT GIFT IDEA! Stop looking! you have found the best gift idea for your little ones. The TipTopToys building toy comes in a specially designed gift box that will “WOW” boys & girls 7 8 9 10 11 12 +. This boys toy is promised to be the hottest gift for Christmas, Birthdays, Parties and more! Buy the Educational STEM set today to get a BONUS drawstring bag for storing pieces after playing

[SAFE 100% NON-TOXIC MATERIALS] This STEM building kit is made of only the best materials that will withstand hours of building and playing. Each 361+ premium quality Construction Engineering Kits is made from harmless non-toxic ABS plastic parts that has been tested and approved by a third party ASTM laboratory to ensure the safety of your kids while having long-lasting durability for playing and building. TipTopToys building set is 100% washable and is guaranteed to be long lasting

[100% ZERO RISK MONEY BACK GUARANTEE] TipTopToys has strived to provide the best customer service, and will do whatever it takes to make you happy. Our exclusive building set for boys and girls features 361+ parts, step-by-step instructional guide, drawstring bag, E-Book download link, a secret BONUS coupon and comes in a shock resistant packaging for maximum protection. We are so sure you are going to LOVE this toy, we give 100% ZERO-RISK, MONEY BACK GUARANTEE with 1 YEAR WARRANTY