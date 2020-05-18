Stem Preparatory Academy creates a graduation walk to remember | Bulgers Beat

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – One highschool created a three-day exterior graduation occasion to hold its college students protected and stick to social distancing tips, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, 98 graduates from Stem Preparatory Academy truly walked exterior onto a stage to obtain their diplomas. One at a time, they walked throughout the stage.

COVID-19 has stopped that from occurring at most faculties. But, officers at this explicit faculty wouldn’t let that occur.

Many graduates have been from overseas nations. They enrolled at Stem Preparatory Academy in fifth grade as underachievers in math and language. On Friday, each one in every of them is headed to school.

“It feels good, it as soon as felt inconceivable to me,” Jean Amani, who came here from Uganda, said. “I’m the first kid from my family to graduate high school so this is so surprising”

His family is so proud.

“You can see it in their eyes, they may not be able to say it, but they are very proud of me.”

Stories like that are why a ceremony here had to happen. Kristin McGraner, who is the Founder Stem Prep Academy, and believes in it.

“It matters deeply to us that our kids would have a graduation ceremony. They’ve worked so hard they’ve worked through things that you and I can’t even imagine,” McGraner mentioned. “So to honor them was by no means a query, it was simply a matter of how.”