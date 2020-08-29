President Trump’s convention speech making the case for his reelection was lower-rated than his opposition Joe Biden’s speech one week in the past, according to over night Nielsen scores. CNN’s Brian Stelter discusses.
Home Top Stories Stelter: This is going to get under Trump's skin
Most Popular
Artsakh president got acquainted with the implementation of programs in Karvachar – Panorama
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan checked out the town of Karvachar on Friday and got acquainted to the programs being performed in the...
Whincup fined $2000 for post-race bungle
Whincup unwittingly disobeyed the post-race treatment after protecting a 6.8 s win this afternoon, thanks to a mix of an absence...
Jacob Blake’s uncle slams police union’s claims of what happened leading up to the...
Justin Blake states his nephew didn't have a weapon and "didn't deserve to be shot seven times in his back." "We're not going to...
Artsakh president hosts Armenian defense minister – Armenian News
President of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic Arayik Harutyunyan on Saturday gotten Davit Tonoyan, the Armenianminister of defense, to talk about cooperation in military...
Rays Acquire Cody Reed – MLB Trade Rumors
The Rays have actually obtained left- hander Cody Reed from the Reds for righty Riley O’Brien, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic tweets....
jun WiFi Range Extender | Up to 300Mbps |Repeater, WiFi Signal Booster, Access Point...
Price: (as of - Details) AMAKE Mini WiFi Repeater Features: Made For Home & Office WiFi Improvement. Our Wifi repeater boosts your existing...