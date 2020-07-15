Stellar Foundation Joins Forces With Samsung to Integrate its Blockchain Ecosystem

The Stellar Development Foundation, or SDF, announced the official integration of its blockchain ecosystem into Samsung’s Blockchain Keystore on July 15. This integration aims to provide a solution for Stellar end-users to store private keys on selected Galaxy smartphones.

According to the announcement, developers from the Stellar ecosystem will be able to create blockchain-related apps and services for Samsung Galaxy smartphone owners.

Recruiting for the Stellar blockchain ecosystem

Denelle Dixon, CEO and executive director of the Stellar Development Foundation, commented on the partnership with Samsung:

“Stellar’s integration into the Samsung Blockchain Keystore is a significant step for our network and the incredible ecosystem of applications built on this platform. Samsung provides a key management solution that is user-friendly and drives greater adoption of blockchain technology. With this integration, we’ve opened up to a new network of users that can benefit from the combined innovation of Stellar and Samsung.”

Samsung smartphones which are eligible for the integration include the Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note 10 Series, Galaxy Fold, and the Galaxy S10 series.

Cointelegraph reported in May that the SDF invested a further $550,000 — paid in XLM — in Berlin-based instant payment platform SatoshiPay.

The Foundation’s third investment in SatoshiPay brings the Enterprise Fund’s investments for the year up to a total of $6.3 million.