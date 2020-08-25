Stellar Cyber partners with REVEZ to expand into Asia-Pacific region

The partnership will bring the value of Stellar Cyber’s SOC concept to REVEZ customers.

Stellar Cyber has developed the world’s first Open eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) platform.

Security breaches and cyberattacks are on the rise as companies struggle with cybersecurity issues.

Stellar Cyber, a secure AI/ML platform, has announced a strategic partnership with REVEZ Corporation, a Singapore-based technology company. Through the partnership, REVEZ customers will now enjoy comprehensive cybersecurity offered by Stellar Cyber’s Open eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) platform.

While commenting about the partnership, the Group CEO of REVEZ Corp, Victor Neo, stated,



“With REVEZ’s breadth of customers and channel proposition, we are excited and looking forward to introduce and replicate the benefits many of Stellar Cyber’s growing global customers, including EBSCO and CyFlare amongst others, have experienced after deployment where they have seen a significant improvement to their Security Operations whilst the ability for them to reduce their day to day and annual cyber security operational expenditure.”

The CEO of Stellar Cyber, Changming Liu, was also excited about the announcement and welcomed it by saying,

“Our strategic partnership with REVEZ opens up a host of new opportunities. We look forward to close cooperation as REVEZ brings the advantages of Open XDR to organizations throughout the Asia-Pacific region.’’

Stellar Cyber’s Security Platform

Stellar Cyber is an AI platform that boasts of superior infrastructure that provides companies with maximum protection from cyberattacks. It’s cohesive Security Operation Centre (SOC) idea is built on artificial intelligence which picks inputs from existing cybersecurity solutions and helps slash security costs for companies. It’s easy to use security dashboard, and built-in network traffic analysis ensures efficiency and productivity. The Silicon Valley company has strategic technology partnerships with companies such as Proofpoint, Elastic, and Lastline.

REVEZ TECH Hub

The corporation’s Creative Tech Hub (REVEZ Hub) provides businesses in the Asia Pacific region with services in areas of Internet of Things (IoT), Deep Tech in Artificial Intelligence, MICE support, cybersecurity, and Multimedia. REVEZ Hub is an interconnection of four primary brands that provide cross-dimensional value for different clients. The partnership with Stellar Cyber will help lower operational costs and improve productivity for the corporation.

Current State of Cybersecurity

Hacking and security breaches are the order of the day for many businesses. A survey by ISACA revealed that 53% of companies believe that they will suffer a security attack in the next 12 months. Cybersecurity statistics are alarming, and most cases often go unreported. Companies have to embrace security best practices as part of their work culture to prevent data loss and provide ultimate customer protection.