Stein Mart files for bankruptcy and will close most of its 300 stores

The 112-year-old company blamed its failure on changing consumer habits and the pandemic, both of which “have caused significant financial distress on our business,” Stein Mart CEO Hunt Hawkins said in a release on Wednesday. Like other retailers , its operations were severely hit after the pandemic forced temporary store closures in many states.

Stein Mart, a discount department-store chain, said it doesn’t have “sufficient liquidity to continue operating in the ordinary course of business.” As a result, it’s permanently closing a “significant portion, if not all” of its brick-and-mortar stores with liquidation sales beginning immediately.

The company is also considering strategic alternatives, including the sale of its website and its intellectual property.

Wednesday’s Chapter 11 filing wasn’t a surprise. Stein Mart had said in June that Covid-19 caused financial distress for the company, adding in a regulatory filing that the company had “substantial doubt” it would continue to operate for the next year.