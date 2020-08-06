Stefon Diggs will be getting even more money from Bills in 2020

Stefon Diggs, MinnesotaVikings (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Why would not you wish to provide Stefon Diggs some more money to bet you?

Stefon Diggs hasn’t played a video game for the Buffalo Bills, however he’s getting even more money.

It’s not rather a skill relocation, however we appreciate the capability to make money without even playing a breeze for somebody. Buffalo made a smash hit trade to land the star pass receiver from the Minnesota Vikings throughout 2020 NFL complimentary firm. He had enough of Kirk Cousins and the Vikings had enough of him, so to Orchard Park, New York he went. Josh Allen needs to be happy having him on the group.

According to Mike Garafolo of The NFL Network, “The Bills tweaked Stefon Diggs’ contract yesterday…They moved money up a few years.” They’re providing him an extra $3.3 million for 2020, up from $148 million. Buffalo minimized his 2021 money by $300,00 0, however amped up the assurance to $11 million. The Bills likewise minimized his 2022 and 2023 money to $2267 million.