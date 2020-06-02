Stefanos Tsitsipas says Grand Slam talk came too soon | Tennis News





Stefanos Tsitsipas says talk of profitable a Grand Slam was too large, too soon

Stefanos Tsitsipas feels he has burdened himself with further stress after setting himself the goal of claiming a Grand Slam title in 2020.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have shared all of the Grand Slams between them since Stan Wawrinka triumphed on the 2016 US Open and Tsitsipas has been marked as one of many few gamers able to breaking that stranglehold.

The 21-year-old Greek star introduced himself by profitable final yr’s season-ending ATP Finals.

Tsitsipas reached the Australian Open semi-finals final yr

Tsitsipas, ranked No 6, introduced he was “really close” to being topped a Grand Slam champion after his triumph at London’s O2.

“Looking back to that I think this was too big of a statement to be taken seriously. I shouldn’t be looking so far so soon,” Tsitsipas was quoted as saying by the official Tennis Majors web site.

“For certain, I would like it to come back, however I ought to be speaking about stuff like this much less typically and focus on the current.

“I guess I just put too much pressure on myself, aiming so high and I just have to take it step by step, not think too much about the future and be irrational,” he added.

I suppose I simply put too a lot stress on myself, aiming so excessive and I simply should take it step-by-step, not assume too a lot concerning the future and be irrational. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas has made some large strides in his younger profession and reached the Australian Open semi-finals and the fourth spherical of the French Open in 2019.

The Greek, who has been tipped by Djokovic as a future world No 1, mentioned he must be taught to attend for his likelihood.

“I say it every single time like it’s the only thing I want to achieve in my life,” he mentioned. “For sure it is.

“My idea behind it’s that if you consider it too a lot it would as nicely by no means occur, so simply loosen up and benefit from the course of.”

Don’t overlook to observe us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Available to obtain now on – iPhone & iPad and Android