SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset – Integrated Xbox Wireless + Bluetooth – 20+ Hour Battery Life – for Xbox One



Price: $199.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 08:38:33 UTC – Details)





Integrated Xbox wireless – connect directly to your Xbox just like a wireless controller, and start gaming in seconds with no cable or dongle required

Bluetooth – simultaneously connect to Bluetooth and Xbox TO mix in music and take calls while gaming, or use wirelessly on the go with your mobile device

Clearcast Microphone – the Arctis mic uses a bidirectional design, the same used by aircraft carrier deck crews, for superior noise Cancellation so that your voice sounds clear and natural

Award-winning sound – The award-winning soundscape of Arctis emphasizes subtle, yet critical sounds to give you an Audio advantage

20+ Hour battery – a brand new Chipset designed specifically for Xbox with superior audio quality and dual-wireless support and optimized for ultra-low power consumption

Compatibility: Xbox One- Xbox Wireless; PC; Mobile- Bluetooth

SteelSeries cannot guarantee the quality or authenticity of products sold by non-authorized resellers on Amazon, and they are not eligible for warranty. Authorized retailers: Amazon.com, Adorama Inc, Encore Technology, Spacebound