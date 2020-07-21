SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset – Detachable ClearCast Microphone – Lightweight Steel-Reinforced Headband – for Xbox, PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Lite, Mobile



The Arctis 1 is an all-platform gaming headset that doubles as your on-the-go headphones. With the same high-quality speaker drivers as the award-winning Arctis 7, a detachable microphone, and sleek low-profile design, the Arctis 1 is made for all gaming platforms, so you can enjoy the award-winning performance of Arctis no matter where you are.

Designed for Xbox and compatible with all gaming platforms including PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Lite, and Mobile via the universal 3.5mm connector

Featuring the same signature soundscape of the award-winning Arctis line, emphasizing subtle, yet critical sounds to give you an audio advantage

Detachable ClearCast noise canceling microphone provides natural sounding clarity and is Discord certified

Adjustable steel-reinforced headband for a perfect fit and lasting durability

Perfect for on-the-go with a sleek, low-profile design, detachable microphone, and fold-flat earcups

SteelSeries cannot guarantee the quality or authenticity of products sold by non-authorized resellers on Amazon, and they are not eligible for warranty. Authorized retailers: Amazon.com, Adorama Inc, Encore Technology, Spacebound