Steelers surprisingly cut locker room presence Ryan Switzer

Ryan Switzer often caught the ire of Steelers fans, and he was cut loose on Saturday

Still, Switzer was a veteran locker room presence and a valued member of the wide receiving corps. Perhaps most importantly, he had the ear of Steelers QB Ben Roethlisbgerer, who would frequently look to him in important third-down situations. Switzer played a variety of special teams roles for Pittsburgh as well, but his time has run out in the Steel City as he’s fallen behind too many talented young thoroughbreds on the Steelers depth chart.

Switzer was originally selected out of North Carolina after terrorizing the Pitt Panthers repeatedly at Heinz Field — where the Steelers call home — in the return game and the slot. Unfortunately, he has not done the same in the pros.

Steelers release WR Ryan Switzer. Cuts coming. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) September 5, 2020

Why did the Steelers release Ryan Switzer?

Where to begin? Without taking direct shots at Switzer, Pittsburgh’s receiving corps is one of the deepest in the NFL, even with Antonio Brown long gone….