Steelers’ Stephon Tuitt chooses to stand for flag ‘because I am a proud American’

NBA’S ADAM SILVER SUPPORTS GAMERS KNEELING THROUGHOUT NATIONAL ANTHEM, WON’T IMPOSE LEAGUE GUIDELINE ON STANDING

“I stand for the flag because I am a proud American,” he composed. “Like previously stated, this country has provided and rewarded my family in so many ways through our perseverance and hard work. I will continue to honor my country and be an example to my children to stand for what they believe in. In regards to police brutality and the black lives matter movement I will support these causes through other means. It’s unfortunate that a couple unprofessional individuals have caused such havoc on our country and damaged the trust of its citizens. I will not let those individuals steer me from the fact on the opportunity this country gives for everyone. God Bless.”

His message came days after tweeting that he prepared to stand for the nationwide anthem this season.

CHARLES BARKLEY: ‘IF INDIVIDUALS DON’T KNEEL, THEY’RE NOT An EVILDOER’

Also I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw any person who have a issue with that,” Tuitt composed onTwitter “My grandmother was a immigrant from the Carribean and … worked her ass off to bring 20 people over the right way. She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now.”

In 6 video games in 2015, Tuitt ended up with 22 deals with and 3.5 sacks. He missed out on the last 10 video games of the season after tearing his pectoral.

It’s uncertain whether the Steelers will object throughout the anthem in 2020.

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Earlier in the offseason, Tuitt’s colleague, Cameron Heyward stated that the group would object in unity, nevertheless, they select to do so.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.